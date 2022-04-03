Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Receives $4.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

TAST has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.13. 332,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,243. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $116.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.56.

Carrols Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:TAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $416.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 486.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 109,162 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,844 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 107.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 111,168 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

