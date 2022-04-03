Carvana Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carvana in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.41) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $222.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.55.

NYSE CVNA opened at $119.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of -74.66 and a beta of 2.37. Carvana has a one year low of $97.70 and a one year high of $376.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.41.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Carvana by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,883,000 after purchasing an additional 171,811 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares during the period. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

