CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.33.

NASDAQ CASI opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $96.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.33. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.26.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.07% and a negative net margin of 121.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 71,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 196,335 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1,211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,112,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 728,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

