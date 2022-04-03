Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.80.

CSTL opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $78.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.89.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $87,191.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 84,466 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,978 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,604,000 after acquiring an additional 622,786 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,408,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $26,823,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 482,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after purchasing an additional 379,673 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

