Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 468,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 19,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 655,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 34,043 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Finally, Tanaka Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the third quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

CPRX opened at $8.33 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 23.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

