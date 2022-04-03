Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Lessened by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 112,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.77. 2,618,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,021,522. The company has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.22.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

