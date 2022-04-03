Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO traded up $2.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $243.84. 77,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,983. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $196.46 and a 1-year high of $327.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $2.30. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $431.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Cavco Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Cavco Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Cavco Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cavco Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

