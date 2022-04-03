Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO traded up $2.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $243.84. 77,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,983. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $196.46 and a 1-year high of $327.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Cavco Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Cavco Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Cavco Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cavco Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.
About Cavco Industries (Get Rating)
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cavco Industries (CVCO)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.