CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $119.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karl G. Baily acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,310,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CB Financial Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CB Financial Services by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 120,630 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in CB Financial Services by 42.3% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 27,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CB Financial Services by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

