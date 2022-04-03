CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

In other news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $255,109.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $91.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.68. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.72 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

