CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDK Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $55.15.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at $51,459,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,272,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $887,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,597 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 73,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

