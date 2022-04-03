Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

CLS stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.26.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 16.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

