Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.60.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 2.78. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 1,516.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100,184 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

