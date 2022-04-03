Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Celsion has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $27.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Celsion by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Celsion during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Celsion during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Celsion during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Celsion in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

