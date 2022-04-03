Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.55

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$21.55 and last traded at C$21.38, with a volume of 3179721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.84.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVE. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.88.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$42.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.69.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.41%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,005.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 282,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,600,842.97.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.