Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.80.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $55.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.46.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,243,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,600,000 after acquiring an additional 414,760 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,771,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,774,000 after purchasing an additional 124,430 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at $73,756,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,467,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,232,000 after purchasing an additional 249,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,109,000 after buying an additional 113,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

