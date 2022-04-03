Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.
Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.
