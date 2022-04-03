Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Ceragon Networks from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

CRNT traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.09. 247,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,064. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $174.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67.

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $77.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ceragon Networks by 152.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 162,343 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

