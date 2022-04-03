CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Hits New 52-Week Low at $99.02

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$99.02 and last traded at C$99.24, with a volume of 38316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$99.59.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIB.A. CIBC upped their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$130.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$109.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$128.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$104.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$108.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

