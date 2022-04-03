ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ChannelAdvisor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of ECOM opened at $16.32 on Thursday. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $496.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.86.
In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.
About ChannelAdvisor (Get Rating)
ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.