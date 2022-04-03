ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ChannelAdvisor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of ECOM opened at $16.32 on Thursday. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $496.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.86.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

