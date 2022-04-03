Chardan Capital Trims BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Target Price to $12.00

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Chardan Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of PHGE stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93.

Get BiomX alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of BiomX in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,528,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BiomX by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BiomX in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.94% of the company’s stock.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.