Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRL. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $407.43.

CRL opened at $288.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $251.30 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.90.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,481,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after acquiring an additional 152,682 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,358,000 after acquiring an additional 152,258 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,315,000 after acquiring an additional 149,647 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,509,000 after acquiring an additional 133,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

