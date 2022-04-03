Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRL. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $407.43.
CRL opened at $288.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $251.30 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.90.
In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,481,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after acquiring an additional 152,682 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,358,000 after acquiring an additional 152,258 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,315,000 after acquiring an additional 149,647 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,509,000 after acquiring an additional 133,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.
About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
