Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHKP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.00.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $139.23 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.70.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.