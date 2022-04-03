Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $42.00 at UBS Group

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CHWY. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wedbush lowered Chewy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.55.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,046.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $97.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. Chewy’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 25,830 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Chewy by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

