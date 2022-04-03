Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHWY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.55.

NYSE CHWY opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,046.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $97.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Chewy by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,428 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Chewy by 426.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,062,000 after buying an additional 2,023,038 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Chewy by 5,903.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,979,000 after buying an additional 1,674,444 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,467,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Chewy by 263.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,794,000 after buying an additional 519,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

