Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $73.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chewy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Shares of CHWY opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2,046.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $97.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

