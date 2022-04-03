China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Rating Increased to Hold at HSBC

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
China Eastern Airlines stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. China Eastern Airlines has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
About China Eastern Airlines (Get Rating)
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.
