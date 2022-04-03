China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of China Natural Resources stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,447 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of China Natural Resources worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

