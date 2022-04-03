China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.25.
About China Pharma (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Pharma (CPHI)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.