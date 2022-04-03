China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.25.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

