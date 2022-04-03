Chinasoft International (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Chinasoft International (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
CFTLF opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. Chinasoft International has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.
About Chinasoft International (Get Rating)
