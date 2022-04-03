Christopher Wilks Buys 16,000 Shares of ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) Stock

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Rating) insider Christopher Wilks bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £26,080 ($34,162.96).

Christopher Wilks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Christopher Wilks bought 35,000 shares of ECO Animal Health Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £56,000 ($73,356.04).

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Christopher Wilks bought 25,000 shares of ECO Animal Health Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,397.17).

On Friday, March 18th, Christopher Wilks acquired 50,000 shares of ECO Animal Health Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($91,695.05).

Shares of EAH stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Friday. ECO Animal Health Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 405 ($5.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 173.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 210.56. The company has a market capitalization of £111.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12.

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

