Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
NYSE:CHT opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.06. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $45.87.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 17.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chunghwa Telecom (CHT)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.