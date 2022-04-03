Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

NYSE:CHT opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.06. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $45.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 17.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHT. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

