Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Argus downgraded Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.08.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

NYSE CHD opened at $101.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.34. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,686,000 after purchasing an additional 489,866 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,734 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.