Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Short Interest Update

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the February 28th total of 3,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $69,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Cigna by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Cigna by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $246.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.02. Cigna has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.26.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

