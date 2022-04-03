Citigroup Cuts Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Price Target to €27.00

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from €28.50 ($31.32) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.82.

JGHHY opened at $6.00 on Friday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

