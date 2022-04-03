Citigroup Cuts Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $36.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PHR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.44.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHR traded up $3.66 on Thursday, reaching $30.02. 1,500,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,072. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.45. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $76.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 5,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.