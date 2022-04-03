Citigroup Cuts Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $36.00

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PHR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.44.

Shares of NYSE:PHR traded up $3.66 on Thursday, reaching $30.02. 1,500,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,072. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.45. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $76.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 5,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.