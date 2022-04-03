Citigroup Cuts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $94.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $105.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PVH. Wedbush cut PVH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a hold rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.25.

PVH traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,092,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,381. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. PVH has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $125.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.92 and a 200-day moving average of $101.51.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PVH by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of PVH by 5.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 68,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

