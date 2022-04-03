Citigroup Lowers Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXPGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Experian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Experian from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Experian from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Experian has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of Experian stock opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.34.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

