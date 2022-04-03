Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Citizens alerts:

Shares of CIA opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.25. Citizens has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33.

Citizens ( NYSE:CIA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $66.21 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Citizens by 76.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Citizens by 173.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Citizens in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.