City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $88.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on City in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

CHCO opened at $78.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.60. City has a 1 year low of $71.61 and a 1 year high of $86.30.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $58.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, analysts expect that City will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. City’s payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of City during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in City by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in City in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in City by 89.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

