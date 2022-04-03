Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Gap Up to $65.22

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $65.22, but opened at $67.38. Clearfield shares last traded at $67.72, with a volume of 517 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLFD. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearfield has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average is $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $922.19 million, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.16.
In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $123,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 1,254.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 30,416 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the second quarter valued at $2,205,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 9.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 21,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.7% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 51.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clearfield Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLFD)
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
