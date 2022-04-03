Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Gap Up to $65.22

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $65.22, but opened at $67.38. Clearfield shares last traded at $67.72, with a volume of 517 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLFD. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearfield has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average is $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $922.19 million, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. Clearfield had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $123,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 1,254.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 30,416 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the second quarter valued at $2,205,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 9.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 21,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.7% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 51.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

