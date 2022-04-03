CloakCoin Trading Up 1.1% This Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00003922 BTC on popular exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $10.62 million and $17,483.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010210 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009542 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,818,408 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

