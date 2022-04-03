Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Rating Increased to Buy at Liberum Capital

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a GBX 1,480 ($19.39) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.42% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CBG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($20.17) to GBX 1,370 ($17.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,588.33 ($20.81).
LON CBG opened at GBX 1,209 ($15.84) on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 999 ($13.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,685 ($22.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 9.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,207.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,353.22.
About Close Brothers Group (Get Rating)
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.
Recommended Stories
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.