CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.77.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.82. 1,906,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.70.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.