CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.77.

In other CME Group news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $239.82 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

