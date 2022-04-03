CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.62.

CNHI stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.3072 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $2,728,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,129 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,240,000. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial (Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

