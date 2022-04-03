Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE:RFI opened at $15.64 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $18.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFI. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

