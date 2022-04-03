Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,084,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,311 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,125,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,238 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $254,526,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $304,048,000 after acquiring an additional 323,788 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

COIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.05.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,003 shares of company stock worth $2,947,920 in the last quarter.

COIN opened at $186.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $150.12 and a one year high of $429.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.97.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.