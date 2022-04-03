Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.21.

NYSE CL opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.46.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $6,571,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

