Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT Lowered to $81.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.21.

NYSE CL opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average of $78.46.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,726,000 after purchasing an additional 473,611 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 379,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,847,000 after buying an additional 59,643 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 185.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

