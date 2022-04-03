Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.63.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $130.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.07 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

